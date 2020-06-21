Missing 4-year-old found dead in Cardston County: Alberta RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A missing four-year-old was found dead by police in southern Alberta near a provincial park on Sunday.

On Saturday at 5:30 p.m., RCMP responded to a report of a missing child at the Woolford Provincial Park, which is in Cardston County.

Police worked with volunteers, Lethbridge Search and Rescue, RCMP Police Dog Services and RCMP Air Services to search throughout the night.

On Sunday at 11:30 a.m., armed with information from a local, police found the child dead on a sandbar of the Saint Mary River, a few kilometres downstream from Woolford Provincial Park.

The name and sex of the child won’t be released to protect the privacy of the family, police said.

RCMP believe the child wandered off and no foul play is suspected.

Woolford Provincial Park is about 80 kilometres southwest of Lethbridge.