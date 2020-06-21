Menu

Canada

Missing 4-year-old found dead in Cardston County: Alberta RCMP

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted June 21, 2020 5:58 pm
Alberta RCMP found a missing four-year-old dead on Sunday, June 21, 2020.
Alberta RCMP found a missing four-year-old dead on Sunday, June 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

A missing four-year-old was found dead by police in southern Alberta near a provincial park on Sunday.

On Saturday at 5:30 p.m., RCMP responded to a report of a missing child at the Woolford Provincial Park, which is in Cardston County.

Police worked with volunteers, Lethbridge Search and Rescue, RCMP Police Dog Services and RCMP Air Services to search throughout the night.

On Sunday at 11:30 a.m., armed with information from a local, police found the child dead on a sandbar of the Saint Mary River, a few kilometres downstream from Woolford Provincial Park.

Body of missing southern Alberta girl recovered from St. Mary river

The name and sex of the child won’t be released to protect the privacy of the family, police said.

RCMP believe the child wandered off and no foul play is suspected.

Woolford Provincial Park is about 80 kilometres southwest of Lethbridge.

RCMPAlberta RCMPCardston CountySt. Mary's RiverAlberta child deadDead ChildAlberta missing child deaddead missing childSt. Mary’s River dead childWoolford Provincial Park
