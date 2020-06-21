Menu

North Shore Rescue crews search for missing hiker who spent the night on Mount Seymour

By Robyn Crawford CKNW
Posted June 21, 2020 2:45 pm
Search crews are trying to follow tracks toward the Indian Arm. Credit: North Shore Rescue.
Search crews are trying to follow tracks toward the Indian Arm. Credit: North Shore Rescue. North Shore Rescue

Rescue crews are spending Father’s Day searching for a missing hiker on Mount Seymour.

North Shore Search and Rescue (NSR) said the man arrived at the Mount Seymour parking lot between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Saturday.

North Shore Rescue encourages people not to take risks outdoors
North Shore Rescue encourages people not to take risks outdoors

He called 911 around 4:30 p.m., saying he was lost near a creek, but the call dropped before he could give any more information on his whereabouts.

READ MORE: B.C. search-and-rescue crews see spike in calls, face new dangers amid COVID-19

The man hasn’t been heard from since.

NSR spokesperson Don Jardine says they’re now trying to follow tracks.

“We found some tracks on the east side of Mount Seymour Park, and we’re hoping [they’re] his,” he said. “We hope he is somewhere below that heading toward Indian Arm.”

READ MORE: Search called off after report of man overboard in Vancouver’s English Bay

Jardine added the search conditions are challenging.

“Some places it’s about 10-15 feet visibility with the fog,” he said. “We were out last night until about 11 with our headlamps in the dark, all you see is fog in front of you.”

He reminds adventure seekers that while it may be summer in Vancouver, it can still feel like it’s winter up in the mountains.

