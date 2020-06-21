Gang task force responds to gun threat at Coalmont campground

Send this page to someone via email

A Princeton-area woman is facing several charges after an alleged altercation involving a knife and a gun at a local campground led to a significant police presence in the area.

Cpl. Kyle Richmond said Mounties received a report at 6:45 p.m. on June 19 that a 47-year-old woman threatened another camper with a knife at the Granite Creek site in Coalmont, B.C.

The woman then allegedly went back to her travel trailer and retrieved a long gun.

“Through investigation, we learned that the one camper had confronted another individual at the campground about her dog, who had passed away acouple of days earlier,” Richmond said.

It’s believed the woman was convinced that someone at the campground, located 18 kilometres northwest of Princeton, B.C., had poisoned her dog.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s believed the woman was convinced that someone at the campground, located 18 kilometres northwest of Princeton, B.C., had poisoned her dog. Courtesy: Recreation Sites and Trails BC

Richmond said when police arrived, the distressed woman barricaded herself in her travel trailer and refused to come out.

Two officers from the Princeton detachment immediately responded and called for backup. Mounties from Keremeos, Penticton and Oliver were dispatched.

“Attempts for her to come out were unsuccessful so the emergency response team was also notified and they were on their way up,” Richmond said.

1:03 Coalmont man found guilty in 2015 phone booth attack Coalmont man found guilty in 2015 phone booth attack

“We happened to have some members from the Lower Mainland uniformed gang task force that were in the area at the time as well, so they responded.”

Story continues below advertisement

Global Okanagan has reached out to the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (BC-CFSEU) to determine why the uniform gang enforcement team was in the Okanagan.

At around 8:30 p.m., the woman came out of the trailer and was taken into custody without incident, police said.

She was released on Saturday morning and is facing two firearms-related offences as well as uttering threats.

Richmond said the woman has not been formally charged so her name can’t be released. The police investigation continues.