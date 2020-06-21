Menu

Canada

Quebec police watchdog probes death of man, 51, at Montreal hotel

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 21, 2020 10:35 am
Updated June 21, 2020 10:36 am
A Montreal police car is seen Friday, April 5, 2019 in Montreal.
A Montreal police car is seen Friday, April 5, 2019 in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press

Quebec’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a 51-year-old man who died during a police intervention in Montreal late Saturday.

The Bureau des enquetes independantes says in a statement that Montreal police were called to a hotel at about 10:40 p.m. for a family dispute.

On site, police say they saw a man who began to run away.

READ MORE: Quebec businessman arrested for attempted murder linked to attack on lawyer

The watchdog says police officers chased after him for about 300 metres before he dropped a bag on the ground and allegedly told officers he was armed.

Officers used pepper spray to subdue the man and handcuffed him, but noticed after that he’d lost consciousness and didn’t have a pulse.

Paramedics transported the man to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Six investigators were assigned to the case and left the scene just after 6 a.m. Sunday.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Montreal PolicePolice WatchdogBureau des Enquêtes Indépendantes
