Regina police investigating after taxi driver assaulted, robbed at gunpoint

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Regina police are investigating an armed robbery that left a taxi driver with injuries after he was allegedly robbed at gunpoint.

The incident happened Saturday at around 4:30 a.m.

Police say a taxi driver had picked up a fare in the north end of the city. When he had arrived at their destination in south central Regina, the occupants of the taxi demanded his belongings at gunpoint, police say.

The taxi driver was assaulted and sustained minor injuries, police say. The driver was treated by EMS at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at (306) 777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

1:32 Record year for Crime Stopper tips leads to more cases cleared in Regina Record year for Crime Stopper tips leads to more cases cleared in Regina