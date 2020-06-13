Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Woman sustains minor injuries during armed robbery in Saskatoon: police

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted June 13, 2020 6:51 pm
Additional 8 Saskatoon police officers approved during budget talks
Saskatoon police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Saturday morning. . File / Global News

The Saskatoon Police Service is looking for a suspect who allegedly injured a woman during an armed robbery.

The woman was approached by a man Saturday at around 8:20 a.m. in an alley on the 1100 block of Avenue W North.

Police say the male asked her for her property and when she refused he pulled out a knife.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan police organizations discuss potential for body-worn cameras

“There was a short struggle and the female received a minor injury to her hand,” said the Saskatoon Police Service in a press release.

The woman was taken to the hospital for an assessment.

Police continue to search for the suspect who had fled the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

He is described as wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Saskatoon Police Service at (306) 975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

Saskatoon police investigating 29 suspicious fires over 3 weeks
Saskatoon police investigating 29 suspicious fires over 3 weeks
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RobberySaskatoon Police ServiceArmed RobberyKnifeSPSAvenue W NorthArmed Robbery Saskatoon
Flyers
More weekly flyers