Woman sustains minor injuries during armed robbery in Saskatoon: police

The Saskatoon Police Service is looking for a suspect who allegedly injured a woman during an armed robbery.

The woman was approached by a man Saturday at around 8:20 a.m. in an alley on the 1100 block of Avenue W North.

Police say the male asked her for her property and when she refused he pulled out a knife.

“There was a short struggle and the female received a minor injury to her hand,” said the Saskatoon Police Service in a press release.

The woman was taken to the hospital for an assessment.

Police continue to search for the suspect who had fled the scene.

He is described as wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Saskatoon Police Service at (306) 975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

