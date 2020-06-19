Thousands join Vancouver Freedom March against racism

Send this page to someone via email

Anti-racism demonstrators have begun to march from Vancouver’s Jack Poole Plaza to Sunset Beach for a rally marking Juneteenth.

Vancouver police have estimated the crowd at about 6,000 people.

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day and Emancipation Day, began in 1865 in the United States to commemorate the freeing of slaves in Texas — more than two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

Story continues below advertisement

Freedom March co-organizer Nova Stevens with the Black Freedom Society told Global News that despite progress since then, racism remains a real issue in both Canada and the U.S.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“It’s 2020 and we’re still having the discussion of race. I am tired,” said Stevens.

1:58 Organizers of Vancouver anti-racism protest speak out Organizers of Vancouver anti-racism protest speak out

“I am so tired of racial division, I am so tired of having to convince people of my pain, I am so tired of having to constantly fight for a basic human right, which is life. I deserve to live here just as much as you do.”

Organizers are asking anyone who wants to join to take precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks and physical distancing.

Story continues below advertisement

The march comes two weeks after a massive, peaceful rally drew an estimated 10,000 people to Jack Poole Plaza. B.C. has not seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases since that event, reporting just seven new cases on Friday.

Similar events were scheduled across North America, Friday amid a reignited civil rights movement in response to the death of George Floyd, who was Black, while being arrested by a white Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck.

2:01 Vancouver hosts huge anti-racism rally Vancouver hosts huge anti-racism rally

The event is set to begin at Jack Poole Plaza at 4 p.m. with the march starting at 4:30 p.m., moving south on Thurlow Street, turning right onto Pacific Street, and ending at Sunset Beach Park.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are warning drivers to expect traffic delays in the downtown core.

Black artists and speakers will then perform and address the crowd from a stage.Black-owned businesses will also be there to showcase local Black culture and food. READ MORE: Black History Month: What Juneteenth represents for Black Americans

Stevens said the march will focus on freedom and unity, but is also meant to send a message to Canadians who don’t believe racism is something people of colour endure every day.

“I want you to know you’re privileged, know that this country was built for you, but it was built against us,” she said.

“It’s okay if you don’t understand, but ask questions. We are open to giving you information as long as you’re receptive.”