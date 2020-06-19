Kelowna’s Mission Creek Park ponds’ water relief is on its way

Send this page to someone via email

The Regional District of Central Okanagan, in partnership with the City of Kelowna, have begun the process of returning flowing water to the fishing pond at Mission Creek Park.

“It was a nine-foot well that we dug on Tuesday,” said Wayne Darlington from the Regional District of the Central Okanagan.

“Now, the second part of that is supplying the water to the pond. The excavator is digging a trench to be able to connect the well to the supply line.”

The old supply line had to be shut down to the pond because it’s now for drinking water — which is not good for fish.

“That water is now chlorinated. Chlorinated water inside the Hall Road pond doesn’t bode well for fish, invertebrates and other species in the pond,” said Darlington.

“As a result, last fall we put some funds in the budget for 2020 to put in a new water supply.”

The new water system will include a water pump, giving the district and the city the ability to easily control the water levels.

One local resident says the action being taken is appreciated by the community..

“I think it’s fantastic. I’ve been here forever so I know the area fairly well in terms of its history,” said Tom Warshawski, a local resident.

“These ponds are not natural. They’re man-made but they’re such an asset to the community.”

The Hall Road ponds is a popular place for families to get outside and experience nature.

“The children’s fishing pond generally has kids here fishing with their parents,” said Warshawski.

“They relax and get in touch with nature, there are turtles, it’s a beautiful little piece of ecosystem and it’s well worth preserving.”

The pond is home to many animals including the at-risk Western Painted Turtles.

The District says the newly installed water system is close to being finished, and it expects it to be up and running by the end of June.

