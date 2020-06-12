Kelowna to reopen its 3 water parks, but asking users to avoid overcrowding

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Kelowna announced on Friday that it will be reopening its water parks later this month.

Ironically, the information was released on a day with rain in the forecast and a severe thunderstorm watch issued for the Okanagan.

Still, the news will be welcomed by many, as the city’s water parks are popular attractions.

The water parks at City Park and Ben Lee Park will open Wednesday, June 17, while the water park at Quilchena Park will open Monday, June 22.

“Water parks are the final remaining outdoor space to reopen following numerous safety-related closures across the Okanagan in mid-March to help curb the spread of COVID-19,” the city said in a press release.

“Much like playgrounds, we ask that parents help teach their kids about safe distancing and hand hygiene before visiting these parks,” said Doug Nicholas, the city’s sport and event services manager.

“While we are pleased to be able to reopen waterparks and splash parks in time for summer, it’s important to remember to avoid overcrowding to ensure these spaces can stay open.”

The city says when it comes to visiting waterparks, consider the following:

As waterparks are not staffed, parents are asked to remain on site and supervise while children play at water or splash parks.

Some amenities such as change rooms and slides will not be immediately available.

Wash or sanitize hands before and after playing. Handwashing will be available in nearby washrooms.

Stay home if you or anyone in your household is feeling unwell.

Avoid crowding. If a waterpark or splash park is too busy, come back later or consider visiting a different park or beach.

Operating hours:

City Park water park, 1600 Abbott Street: Opening June 17, daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ben Lee water park, 900 Houghton Road: Opening June 17, Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Quilchena splash park, 347 Quilchena Drive: Opening June 22, daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The city says water parks in Kelowna typically remain open until early September.

