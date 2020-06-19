3 charged in stolen vehicle, flight from OPP incident in Bancroft

Send this page to someone via email

Three men face charges in connection to stolen vehicle and flight from police in Bancroft, Ont., last week.

According to Bancroft OPP, around 3 p.m. on June 12 an officer was involved in a traffic stop on Cleak Street in Bancroft. Police allege individuals in the vehicle fled on foot.

Police say another vehicle shortly after approached the scene and the driver allegedly failed to stop for police and left the scene.

Another OPP officer utilized a cruiser to block the roadway on North Hastings Street but the suspect vehicle allegedly collided with the cruiser. Two of four occupants in the suspect vehicle then fled on foot.

OPP arrested two people in the vehicle and later located the two suspects.

The investigation determined that the vehicle had been reported stolen in the Toronto area. Two of the suspects were wanted by police in the Toronto area.

Justin Battle, 36, of Oshawa, is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; flight from a peace officer; possession of property obtained by crime; failure to comply with a probation order and two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear for a court appearance via video in Belleville court on June 22.

Cory Crockatt, 38, of Mariposa Township, Ontario is charged with possession of property obtained by crime and failure to comply with a release order.

Mitchell Grimes, 28 of Ajax, is charged with failure to comply with a release order.

The two were held in custody and were scheduled to appear via video in court in Belleville on Friday.

A fourth individual was released unconditionally, OPP stated.

