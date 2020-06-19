Menu

No-stopping zone in place on Hwy 1 near B.C.-Alberta border to protect bears

Posted June 19, 2020 3:27 pm
Updated June 19, 2020 3:31 pm
A grizzly bear looks at a no-stopping sign. .
A grizzly bear looks at a no-stopping sign. . Parks Canada / Brian Spreadbury

Parks Canada has put in a 10-kilometre, no-stopping zone to protect several bears – including a rare white grizzly – that are feeding along the Trans-Canada Highway.

The zone, which will be in place until the bears move away from the highway, runs from near the Alberta-British Columbia boundary to Field, B.C.

READ MORE: Temporary no-stopping zone put in place on Highway 93 S due to bears

The white bear was spotted in Alberta’s Banff National Park earlier this spring and recently moved west into Yoho National Park in B.C.

Animal adventure tours operators say Bella Coola residents need to adapt to growing grizzly bear population

There is fencing that prevents wildlife from crossing the highway through Banff, but similar fencing hasn’t been installed in Yoho.

Concerns have been raised about the 3 1/2-year-old bear because people have been getting too close to it to try to get photos.

Officials say the no-stopping zone will allow the bear, its brown-coloured sibling and several other bears in the area to feed undisturbed and prevent traffic congestion.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
