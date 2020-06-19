Those Old Radio Shows June 19-20

Send this page to someone via email

Friday, June 19:

Hour 1: Abbot & Costello – Making a Movie with Dorothy Lamour; Roy Rogers – Courtship of Jenny Sugs

Hour 2: Hardy Family – Hot Rod; Sherlock Holmes – Dr. Winthrop’s Notorious Carriage

Saturday, June 20:

Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Hit & Run Killer; Haunting Hour – Case of the Lonesome Corpse

Hour 2: Wild Bill Hickok – The Two Faced Horny Toad; Jack Benny – Mary’s Birthday

Hour 3: Whistler – Phone Call from Death; Boston Blackie – Murder by the Book

Hour 4: Box 13 – Flash of Light; Escape – Benchillina & the Fisherman

Hour 5: Fibber McGee and Molly – Fibber Tunes His Piano; Barry Craig – Strange Vision