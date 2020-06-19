Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Those Old Radio Shows June 19-20

Posted June 19, 2020 12:55 pm
Updated June 19, 2020 12:56 pm

Friday, June 19:

Hour 1: Abbot & Costello – Making a Movie with Dorothy Lamour; Roy Rogers – Courtship of Jenny Sugs
Hour 2: Hardy Family – Hot Rod; Sherlock Holmes – Dr. Winthrop’s Notorious Carriage

Saturday, June 20:

Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Hit & Run Killer; Haunting Hour – Case of the Lonesome Corpse
Hour 2: Wild Bill Hickok – The Two Faced Horny Toad; Jack Benny – Mary’s Birthday
Hour 3: Whistler – Phone Call from Death; Boston Blackie – Murder by the Book
Hour 4: Box 13 – Flash of Light; Escape – Benchillina & the Fisherman
Hour 5: Fibber McGee and Molly – Fibber Tunes His Piano; Barry Craig – Strange Vision

Story continues below advertisement
Old Time Radiothose old radio showsradio playsOld RadioOld Radio Showsold time radio showsvintage radioold radio plays
Flyers
More weekly flyers