Lifestyle

Johnson & Johnson will no longer sell skin-whitening creams

By Martinne Geller Reuters
Posted June 19, 2020 12:59 pm
Updated June 19, 2020 1:43 pm
Johnson & Johnson will no longer sell skin-whitening products popular in India, Asia and the Middle East.
Johnson & Johnson has decided to stop selling skin-whitening creams popular in Asia and the Middle East, it announced Friday.

Such products have come under renewed social pressure in recent weeks amid a global debate about racial inequality.

The health company will stop selling its Clean & Clear Fairness line of products, sold in India, a spokeswoman told Reuters.

READ MORE: Skin-lightening creams containing mercury pulled from Amazon.com

It was reported earlier this month that it would also drop its Neutrogena Fine Fairness line, available in Asia and the Middle East.

“Conversations over the past few weeks highlighted that some product names or claims on our dark spot reducer products represent fairness or white as better than your own unique skin tone,” Johnson & Johnson said. “This was never our intention — healthy skin is beautiful skin.”

The health-care company said it would no longer produce or ship the products but that they might still appear on store shelves until stocks run out.

The most important skincare steps for Black skin
The most important skincare steps for Black skin

Creams that promise to lighten or brighten skin are marketed primarily to women by the world’s biggest personal care companies, including Unilever, Procter & Gamble and L’Oreal, under their respective brands Fair & Lovely, Olay and Garnier.

Those companies did not immediately respond to Reuters for comment.

About 6,277 tonnes of skin lightener were sold worldwide last year, according to Euromonitor International, including products marketed as anti-aging creams targeting dark spots or freckles.

© 2020 Reuters
