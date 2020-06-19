$6K worth of drugs seized, pair arrested in Cambridge raid: police

A total of $6,000 worth of fentanyl and other illegal drugs were seized and two people were arrested when a home in Cambridge was raided on Thursday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
Police say they executed a warrant at a home on Haddington Street in Cambridge at around 11:30 a.m.
They say officers seized $5,600 worth of suspected fentanyl, $400 worth of suspected methamphetamine, Percocet and hydromorphone pills, along with four replica firearms.
A 43-year-old man and 39-year-old woman, both of Cambridge, are facing several charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of stolen identity documents.
