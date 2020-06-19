Man charged after dispute between Mount Hope neighbours leads to cat being killed: Hamilton police

Send this page to someone via email

A 67-year-old Glanbrook man has been charged following an alleged dispute between neighbours that resulted in the death of a cat, according to police.

Hamilton police were called to a home on Airport Road in Mount Hope shortly after 7:30 p.m. Thursday, where a resident reportedly told officers her cat had been attacked by her neighbour.

According to police, the cat had walked into the backyard of the neighbour’s home, and before long, the woman allegedly heard loud noises and her cat crying out.

READ MORE: Police investigating after dog shot at East Hamilton residence

The cat managed to make it back to the woman’s house and collapsed on the grass with obvious signs of an injured back, police say, adding that it reportedly appeared the cat had been hit with a bottle.

Story continues below advertisement

The cat was taken to the vet, where it died from its injuries, police say.

The man was arrested and charged with killing or injuring an animal.