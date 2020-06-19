Man charged after dispute between Mount Hope neighbours leads to cat being killed: Hamilton police

A 67-year-old Glanbrook man has been charged following an alleged dispute between neighbours that resulted in the death of a cat, according to police.
Hamilton police were called to a home on Airport Road in Mount Hope shortly after 7:30 p.m. Thursday, where a resident reportedly told officers her cat had been attacked by her neighbour.
According to police, the cat had walked into the backyard of the neighbour’s home, and before long, the woman allegedly heard loud noises and her cat crying out.
The cat managed to make it back to the woman’s house and collapsed on the grass with obvious signs of an injured back, police say, adding that it reportedly appeared the cat had been hit with a bottle.
The cat was taken to the vet, where it died from its injuries, police say.
The man was arrested and charged with killing or injuring an animal.
