Canada

Vancouver Park Board votes 5-2 in favour of re-opening Stanley Park to vehicle traffic

By John Copsey Global News
Posted June 19, 2020 11:22 am
Updated June 19, 2020 11:25 am
Future of vehicle traffic in Stanley Park up for debate
Vancouver's "crown jewel" - Stanley Park - has been closed to vehicles since the start of the pandemic. And an emergency Park Board meeting has been held to discuss whether or not it should stay that way. Global's Nadia Stewart has more.

Vancouver Park Board commissioners voted 5-2 in favour of allowing vehicle traffic in Stanley Park.

The motion asks for the enactment of a detailed plan, shared at a June 18 board briefing and developed in collaboration with park partners, to ensure vehicle access to all park facilities be implemented urgently.

Stanley Park Drive will now have one lane for vehicle traffic and one lane for bicycles.

Story continues below advertisement

The park has been closed to cars since April during amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Some local business owners, like Hub Recycling’s Jeff Leigh, question the vote to revert to pre-pandemic normalcy, when the commissioners approved a motion earlier this month that asked staff to study how traffic in the park could be reduced on a long-term basis.

Future of traffic in Stanley Park up for debate
Future of traffic in Stanley Park up for debate

“This has come out of left field, I think,” said Leigh, “To say, ‘Let’s not wait for that plan, let’s just go back to pre-COVID times.'”

Leigh says the decision to wait for a staff report seems to have been overshadowed by politics.

READ MORE: Vancouver Park Board moves closer to vehicle limits in Stanley Park

Story continues below advertisement

The board had been facing the possibility of a lawsuit, with Stanley Park businesses threatening legal action.

Tourism Vancouver, Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, the Aquarium, Horse Drawn Carriages and Stanley Park Pavillion had all called for the park’s reopening and consultation.

