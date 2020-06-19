Vancouver Park Board votes 5-2 in favour of re-opening Stanley Park to vehicle traffic

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver Park Board commissioners voted 5-2 in favour of allowing vehicle traffic in Stanley Park.

The motion asks for the enactment of a detailed plan, shared at a June 18 board briefing and developed in collaboration with park partners, to ensure vehicle access to all park facilities be implemented urgently.

Stanley Park Drive will now have one lane for vehicle traffic and one lane for bicycles.

The Vancouver Park Board unanimously passed a motion expressing its confidence and gratitude towards staff for their sustained prudence, foresight and efficiency throughout the current pandemic. — Vancouver Park Board (@ParkBoard) June 19, 2020

The park has been closed to cars since April during amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Some local business owners, like Hub Recycling’s Jeff Leigh, question the vote to revert to pre-pandemic normalcy, when the commissioners approved a motion earlier this month that asked staff to study how traffic in the park could be reduced on a long-term basis.

“This has come out of left field, I think,” said Leigh, “To say, ‘Let’s not wait for that plan, let’s just go back to pre-COVID times.'”

Leigh says the decision to wait for a staff report seems to have been overshadowed by politics.

The board had been facing the possibility of a lawsuit, with Stanley Park businesses threatening legal action.

Tourism Vancouver, Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, the Aquarium, Horse Drawn Carriages and Stanley Park Pavillion had all called for the park’s reopening and consultation.