Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

CP Rail train strikes mattresses placed on tracks in Zorra Township: OPP

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted June 18, 2020 9:56 pm
Updated June 18, 2020 10:00 pm
FIL PHOTO - CP Rail train 234 at Killean, Ont., July 1, 2018. .
FIL PHOTO - CP Rail train 234 at Killean, Ont., July 1, 2018. . THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Stephen C. Host

Provincial police in Oxford County are appealing to the public for information after a CP Rail train travelling through Zorra Township early Wednesday morning struck several mattresses that had been placed on the tracks.

Police said on Thursday that they had determined the mattresses had been placed on the tracks near 37th Line, northwest of Beachville, Ont., sometime after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

READ MORE: 5 charged in kidnapping of teenage acquaintance, demanding ransom over Snapchat: London police

The mattresses became stuck underneath a train that was passing through the area around 2:20 a.m., forcing it to stop so crews could dislodge the debris and clear the tracks, police said. Grade crossings on 15th and 21st lines in Thamesford were blocked as a result.

In a statement, Oxford OPP Inspector Anthony Hymers said identifying those responsible was now a priority for the OPP.

Story continues below advertisement

“Those who have a complete disregard for the safety and well being of our citizens can be assured that a focus will be placed on you,” Hymers said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477.)

4 people hospitalized after set of wheels detach from transport truck on Hwy. 401
4 people hospitalized after set of wheels detach from transport truck on Hwy. 401
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceTrainCP RailMischiefCanadian Pacific RailwayOxford CountyCanadian PacificOxford OPPzorra townshipzorra
Flyers
More weekly flyers