CP Rail train strikes mattresses placed on tracks in Zorra Township: OPP

Provincial police in Oxford County are appealing to the public for information after a CP Rail train travelling through Zorra Township early Wednesday morning struck several mattresses that had been placed on the tracks.

Police said on Thursday that they had determined the mattresses had been placed on the tracks near 37th Line, northwest of Beachville, Ont., sometime after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The mattresses became stuck underneath a train that was passing through the area around 2:20 a.m., forcing it to stop so crews could dislodge the debris and clear the tracks, police said. Grade crossings on 15th and 21st lines in Thamesford were blocked as a result.

In a statement, Oxford OPP Inspector Anthony Hymers said identifying those responsible was now a priority for the OPP.

“Those who have a complete disregard for the safety and well being of our citizens can be assured that a focus will be placed on you,” Hymers said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477.)

