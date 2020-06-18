Boating advisory lifted in Calgary for Bow and Elbow rivers

Send this page to someone via email

A little over two weeks after it was first issued, the Calgary Fire Department has lifted a boating advisory for both the Bow and Elbow rivers.

Following large amounts of rain over the last six weeks, the advisory for both rivers was issued on June 1.

At the time, officials said the high flow rates made it unsafe to take part in any water activities on the city’s rivers.

However, in a news release on Thursday, officials said water levels have normalized in the city.

“The flow rates on the Bow and Elbow rivers have decreased and river conditions have improved,” the release said.

“At these levels, people can resume normal activities on the river.” Tweet This

Officials noted it’s not unusual for dangerous conditions to arise in the rivers during the spring and summer runoff season as melting snow and rain create faster and higher flow rates.

Now the advisory has been lifted, officials are warning the public to still take caution while enjoying activities on Calgary’s rivers.

“Conditions are unpredictable this time of year and can change without warning, such as when we experience sudden thunderstorms that result in rapid, short-duration increases in flow,” the release said.

There are no current water advisories in place in Calgary, however, officials said between May 15 and July 15, is when the city is most likely to experience flooding.

Residents can check the flow rates of Calgary’s rivers by visiting the city’s website.