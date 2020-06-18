Menu

Crime

Man arrested after video shows him licking hands, touching computers in Hamilton store

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted June 18, 2020 3:47 pm
An arrest has been made by Hamilton Police, after a man was seen licking his hands and touching computers in a local store.
An arrest has been made by Hamilton Police, after a man was seen licking his hands and touching computers in a local store. Don Mitchell / Global News

A 61-year-old Hamilton, Ont., man is facing a mischief charge after a bizarre string of events was captured on video at a computer store.

Hamilton police released the video on Wednesday, hoping for the public’s help in identifying the man.

READ MORE: Hamilton police release video showing man licking hands, touching computers

The arrest was announced on Thursday afternoon, with investigators thanking the community for its help.

The video, from early Tuesday afternoon, shows the man putting both of his hands inside his mouth and then rubbing them on two computers that were on display inside of a computer store on King Street East.

Police say during the COVID-19 pandemic, the incident was not only bizarre, but “dangerous.”

Train passenger’s coughing etiquette leads to argument amid coronavirus concerns
Train passenger’s coughing etiquette leads to argument amid coronavirus concerns
