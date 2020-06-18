Man arrested after video shows him licking hands, touching computers in Hamilton store

Send this page to someone via email

A 61-year-old Hamilton, Ont., man is facing a mischief charge after a bizarre string of events was captured on video at a computer store.

Hamilton police released the video on Wednesday, hoping for the public’s help in identifying the man.

The arrest was announced on Thursday afternoon, with investigators thanking the community for its help.

The video, from early Tuesday afternoon, shows the man putting both of his hands inside his mouth and then rubbing them on two computers that were on display inside of a computer store on King Street East.

Police say during the COVID-19 pandemic, the incident was not only bizarre, but “dangerous.”

