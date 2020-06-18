White mothers come together to design Black Lives Matter signs

A group of white mothers in Illinois banded together to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Their project started off as designing Black Lives Matter signs for their neighbours in Wheaton, but demand for the signage has unexpectedly increased tenfold, ABC7 reports.

It began when the group of women, and many other in their community, were discussing on Facebook the recent death of George Floyd, a Black man who died under the knee of a white police officer.

“What can we do to help raise awareness?” one asked on the group, per ABC. Their project was born.

People from across the country were asking about purchasing a sign, which features a quote by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” The sign also features the hashtags #BlackLivesMatter and #SayTheirNames, as well as the names of Black people who have lost their lives.

The signs can now be seen on a Facebook page called Little Penguin Creative, a company that creates custom artwork, graphic design and more.

“As humans, we need to do better,” one of their Facebook posts reads. “We need to support justice, equality and the lives of all our brothers and sisters, regardless of their race, gender or orientation.”

“Make a difference. Save a life.”

“This is forcing us to look at our own biases though, forcing us to look at our own upbringing and how we maybe don’t see the picture the way that it is and I think that people are willing to open their eyes right now,” Stacey Anderson, sign designer and Little Penguin Creative founder, told ABC.

One of the other moms, Mary Yeboah, said the project means a lot to her.

“I think having a Black husband and four children of colour has really helped change my understanding of police brutality, racial injustices and, like all of us, we can look at these children and recognize that their lives matter and they don’t matter to everyone in this country and haven’t mattered and they need to matter,” she said.

The group has sold more than 1,200 signs in 30 states in the last week, ABC reports. All proceeds are to be donated to the Black Lives Matter movement.

