Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Tavistock woman charged with 3 sex-related offences involving children

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted June 18, 2020 2:03 pm
OPP have charged a woman in Tavistock, Ont., following an online child exploitation investigation.
OPP have charged a woman in Tavistock, Ont., following an online child exploitation investigation. The Canadian Press

A Tavistock woman has been charged following an online child sexual exploitation investigation.

On Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the child sexual exploitation unit executed a search warrant at a Tavistock home and seized a number of electronics for further examination.

Det. Const. Douglas Rees with the OPP child sexual exploitation unit said the investigation is the result of a larger incident involving Interpol.

Reese tells Global News that OPP were notified after Interpol arrested a male suspect getting onto a plane in Manchester, England, in September 2019. He said that as a result of that investigation, OPP were made aware of a conversation involving a female suspect from Ontario.

As a result, a 34-year-old Tavistock woman was arrested and charged with three counts of making an agreement or arrangement to commit a sexual offence against a child under 16 years of age.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Visits to Ontario long-term care, retirement homes resume under strict guidelines

The investigation was the work of the OPP child sexual exploitation unit, digital forensics and members of the Oxford County OPP detachment.

Police are reminding parents to speak to their children about internet safety to help protect them.

Resources to protect children online can be found at www.cybertip.ca.

The 34-year-old was released from custody following a court appearance Wednesday.

Anyone with information about this investigation or any other internet child exploitation case to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPChild ExploitationTavistockChild exploitation TavistockOntario Provincal PoliceSexual offenseTavistock crimeTavistock sexual exploitation
Flyers
More weekly flyers