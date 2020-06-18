5 new coronavirus cases in Waterloo as total rises to 1,225

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health announced five positive tests for the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the area to 1,225.

This lowers the rolling seven-day average of new cases in Waterloo Region to 5.14.

There were also four cases cleared in Waterloo Region, lifting the total number of resolved cases to 86.

There were no new deaths reported on Thursday, leaving the death toll at 115, including 95 residents of long-term-care or retirement homes.

Forest Heights Long-Term Care, which has seen more than 50 residents suffer COVID-19-related deaths, remains one of two active outbreak situations in Waterloo Region.

The other outbreak is at a retail location that has not been named by Waterloo Public Health.

There have now been 23,750 tests conducted in the area for the novel coronavirus, just 145 more than what was reported 24 hours earlier.

This continues a decline that saw 272 new tests reported last Thursday and 338 reported a week before that.

Ontario reported 173 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 32,917.

Overall, new daily infection numbers have been on the decline for Ontario. It is the 11th day in a row with fewer than 300 new cases reported and the fifth day in a row with new cases in the 100s. Thursday’s report now marks the lowest number of new cases within a 24-hour period since March 28.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,553, as three more deaths were reported — the lowest number of new deaths since the end of March.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues