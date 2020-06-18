Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

5 new coronavirus cases in Waterloo as total rises to 1,225

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 18, 2020 12:12 pm
Canada marks 100 days since first COVID-19 death
WATCH (June 17, 2020): Canada marks 100 days since its first COVID-19 death.

Waterloo Public Health announced five positive tests for the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the area to 1,225.

This lowers the rolling seven-day average of new cases in Waterloo Region to 5.14.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Toronto’s SickKids Hospital provides recommendations on how to safely reopen schools

There were also four cases cleared in Waterloo Region, lifting the total number of resolved cases to 86.

There were no new deaths reported on Thursday, leaving the death toll at 115, including 95 residents of long-term-care or retirement homes.

Forest Heights Long-Term Care, which has seen more than 50 residents suffer COVID-19-related deaths, remains one of two active outbreak situations in Waterloo Region.

Story continues below advertisement
Travel Tips: Keeping up with the changes to flying
Travel Tips: Keeping up with the changes to flying

The other outbreak is at a retail location that has not been named by Waterloo Public Health.

There have now been 23,750 tests conducted in the area for the novel coronavirus, just 145 more than what was reported 24 hours earlier.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

This continues a decline that saw 272 new tests reported last Thursday and 338 reported a week before that.

READ MORE: Canada hits 100,000 coronavirus cases — and ‘we’re not out of the woods yet’

Ontario reported 173 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 32,917.

Overall, new daily infection numbers have been on the decline for Ontario. It is the 11th day in a row with fewer than 300 new cases reported and the fifth day in a row with new cases in the 100s. Thursday’s report now marks the lowest number of new cases within a 24-hour period since March 28.

Story continues below advertisement

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,553, as three more deaths were reported — the lowest number of new deaths since the end of March.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19WaterlooCambridgeCOVID-19 TestingWaterloo Public HealthWaterloo coronavirusKitchener coronavirusWaterloo Public Health Covid 19 numbersCoronavirus results waterlooCoronavirus tests Kitchener
Flyers
More weekly flyers