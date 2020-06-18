Menu

Sports

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie testifies before Ontario committee on finance

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 18, 2020 10:54 am
Updated June 18, 2020 10:56 am
CFL lays out best case scenario for 2020 season
CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie announced Wednesday the earliest the league could start the 2020 regular season is September. As Kevin Karius explains, if it does go ahead then the team that qualifies for the Grey Cup and has a better season record will host the championship game.

TORONTO — CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie says the complexity of the situation has made it difficult for the league to formulate a plan to deal with COVID-19.

Ambrosie spoke today before an Ontario standing committee on finance and economic affairs.

READ MORE: CFL players want in on the conversation, says Players Association President

The commissioner has said the 2020 CFL season would start in September, at the earliest, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Ambrosie has also stated the cancellation of the entire ’20 campaign remains very possible.

READ MORE: CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie lays out best-case scenario for 2020 season

Last month, Ambrosie testified before a House of Commons standing committee on finance.

Ambrosie’s testimony came after he requested up to $150 million in financial assistance from the federal government.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
