Canada

No charges laid in 2-vehicle crash that killed motorcyclist on Hamilton mountain

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted June 18, 2020 11:43 am
Police say no charges will be laid in a fatal motorcycle crash involving an SUV on the Hamilton mountain last month.
Police say no charges will be laid in a fatal motorcycle crash involving an SUV on the Hamilton mountain last month.

Hamilton police say no charges will be laid in a fatal motorcycle crash that took place on the mountain in May.

On Saturday, May 16, police say a 25-year-old man was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle heading south on Upper James Street when he crashed into a Cadillac Escalade SUV that was turning left at the Fennell Avenue intersection.

The motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

READ MORE: Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash on Hamilton mountain

The 50-year-old man driving the SUV wasn’t injured.

Through the investigation, detectives determined that speed and impairment were contributing factors in the crash.

As a result, there will be no charges laid against the SUV driver.

It was Hamilton’s sixth driving fatality of 2020.

