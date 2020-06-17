“It’s the parkade that is way over powering the building ,” : area residents concerned with proposed Kelowna hotel

Send this page to someone via email

Opposition to a proposed five story multi use building located at 2169 Pandosy Street in Kelowna, is starting to grow.

The large lot, kitty corner to Kelowna General Hospital has been a vacant eye sore, for a long time

“More than a decade,” Terry Barton from the City of Kelowna told Global News.

Now, a new development proposal has been tabled for the site.

“The proponent is coming forth with a large mixed use building,” Barton said.

Five stories of mixed use that will include some commercial and a 74 room hotel.

However neighbouring residents aren’t so sure the new proposal fits in with the area.

“I think its too large, the variance requests and specifically the parkade with the extra parking,” Penny Pearson said.

Pearson lives three houses away from the proposed site.

Opposition to the proposal is growing in the area.

Douglas and Irene Harlton have lived one house away from the proposed site for 30 years.

The couple who live on Royal Avenue say their problem with the development is parking.

The Harlton’s are concerned all the traffic for proposed building’s accompanying four storey parkade, will enter and exit through their narrow back alley way.

“We are insulted that the city would even consider building a 200 unit parkade for a 74 unit hotel and some businesses, it’s the parkade that is way over powering the building.

Still despite a number of variance requests in the development proposal, City of Kelowna staff have recommended that council approve the project,

“W e are finding that the overall objectives of the development outweigh those variance requests,” Barton said.

Late Wednesday afternoon Global News spoke with representatives for the developer who said that while they didn’t want overflow parking to affect an area already critically short of parking, it is the city that decides how traffic will enter and exit from the proposed development site.

The public hearing for this project goes before Kelowna City Council Tuesday June 23.