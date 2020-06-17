Two women taken to hospital after bear attack near Prince George, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Two women have been taken to hospital following a bear attack near Prince George, B.C. on Tuesday.

According to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service (COS), a woman and her adult daughter were walking their dogs on a remote, deactivated logging road when the attack happened around 1:30 p.m.

Sgt. Steve Ackles said officials believe one of the dogs startled the bear while it was eating in the bushes.

“The bear lunged at the dog and engaged the dog,” he said.

“The other dog engaged, and the bear saw one of the women standing there.”

Ackles said the bear then knocked one of the women over, leaving her with scratches.

The other woman then intervened and was bitten in the arm, he said. The bear then backed off and left the area on its own, said Ackles.

Both women were taken to hospital, but have since been released.

Conservation officers were deployed to the area, but found no sign of the animal.

“The people involved in the encounter are in agreement that it was a defensive attack,” said Ackles, adding that officials are not looking to capture or euthanize the animal.

The attack follows the death of a dog last week after it was attacked by a black bear while out for a walk with its owner in a park in Prince George.