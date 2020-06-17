Menu

Canada

Central Okanagan teacher disciplined for showing students ‘age-inappropriate’ videos

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 17, 2020 5:46 pm
Updated June 17, 2020 5:54 pm
According to agreed facts, during the 2019 school year, Justin Enns showed his Grade 8 class two videos that were deemed ‘age-inappropriate.’.
According to agreed facts, during the 2019 school year, Justin Enns showed his Grade 8 class two videos that were deemed ‘age-inappropriate.’. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A Central Okanagan teacher was suspended without pay for showing inappropriate video clips, according to the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation (BCCTR).

On Tuesday, the BCCTR released a consent resolution agreement that contains the discipline outcome for Justin Enns, a School District 23 teacher.

READ MORE: Okanagan teacher disciplined for 2018 science demonstration that led to $60K school fire

According to agreed facts, during the 2019 school year, Enns showed his Grade 8 class two videos that were deemed “age-inappropriate.”

“The first was a clip from the show, Last Week with John Oliver, in which security passwords were discussed,” Howard Kushner, the commissioner, said in a release.

“The second was a clip from South Park where an animated character was so engrossed in playing video games that he had his mother bring him a pot in which to defecate.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: No school bus service for Central Okanagan students in June

In the first clip, John Oliver suggested that “admiralalonzoghostpenis420YOLO” and “margaretthatcheris100%SEXY” would be strong passwords.

Enns also asked a student if they had ADHD, causing the student to become embarrassed and leave the classroom.

On Feb. 21, 2019, Enns was issued a letter of discipline and suspended for five days without pay. 

READ MORE: School District 23 considers transportation changes as Central Okanagan busing costs spike

The agreement saw Enns serve the suspension on March 5 to 8 and March 11, 2019, according to Kushner.

The BCCTR added another three-day suspension, which was served June 8 to 10, 2020.

According to the agreement, “Enns failed to create a positive learning environment for his students,” and that “Enns failed to use effective communication and classroom management strategies.”

The BCCTR’s consent agreement can be found here.

