Central Okanagan teacher disciplined for showing students ‘age-inappropriate’ videos

A Central Okanagan teacher was suspended without pay for showing inappropriate video clips, according to the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation (BCCTR).
On Tuesday, the BCCTR released a consent resolution agreement that contains the discipline outcome for Justin Enns, a School District 23 teacher.
According to agreed facts, during the 2019 school year, Enns showed his Grade 8 class two videos that were deemed “age-inappropriate.”
“The first was a clip from the show, Last Week with John Oliver, in which security passwords were discussed,” Howard Kushner, the commissioner, said in a release.
“The second was a clip from South Park where an animated character was so engrossed in playing video games that he had his mother bring him a pot in which to defecate.”
In the first clip, John Oliver suggested that “admiralalonzoghostpenis420YOLO” and “margaretthatcheris100%SEXY” would be strong passwords.
Enns also asked a student if they had ADHD, causing the student to become embarrassed and leave the classroom.
On Feb. 21, 2019, Enns was issued a letter of discipline and suspended for five days without pay.
The agreement saw Enns serve the suspension on March 5 to 8 and March 11, 2019, according to Kushner.
The BCCTR added another three-day suspension, which was served June 8 to 10, 2020.
According to the agreement, “Enns failed to create a positive learning environment for his students,” and that “Enns failed to use effective communication and classroom management strategies.”
The BCCTR’s consent agreement can be found here.
