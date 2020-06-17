Coronavirus: City of London to offer ‘modified’ summer day camps

Send this page to someone via email

The City of London says some day camps will go ahead this summer, but with modifications to follow guidelines and health precautions now in place due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On Wed., the city announced that it will offer 13 camps beginning July 13 and 20, with registration opening Mon., June 22.

“We’re excited to be able to offer a modified summer camp experience and provide day camp opportunities for the community,” says Cheryl Smith, managing director of neighbourhood, children, and fire services.

“Staff have been working to adapt some of the existing camp activities and develop new experiences for camp participants this year.”

The camps will be at Storybook Gardens and in community centres across the city, but as part of the “modified summer day camp experience,” campers will take part in “active and quiet games, arts and crafts, nature-based and outdoor activities among smaller camper groups of eight.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I know many families and children will be excited for the opportunity to participate in a day camp this summer,” says Mayor Ed Holder.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“While summer day camps will look a little different this year, kids can look forward to a fun and memorable summer day camp experience.” Tweet This

In addition to the Storybook Gardens camps, the city says camps for kids 4-12 run in weekly sessions until Sept. 4, beginning July 13 at Argyle Arena; Boyle, Byron, and South London community centres; and Stronach and Kinsmen recreation centres and beginning July 20 at Earl Nichols Arena, Lambeth Community Centre and Arena, Kiwanis Seniors Centre, Medway Community Centre and Arena, and North London Optimist Community Centre.

Additionally, the city says it will offer its Summer Surprise program for youths 12-21 with special needs at North London Optimist Community Centre, starting July 20 and running in weekly sessions until Aug. 28.

Core program hours are weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and extended care beyond those hours is not available this year, the city added.

The city says registration is on a first-come, first-serve basis and will open at 8:30 a.m. on Mon., June 22. Registration will be available online or over the phone at 519-661-5575.

Story continues below advertisement

In-person registration will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on June 22 at Social Services Office, on the second floor of 355 Wellington Street (Citi Plaza), Suite 248.

2:18 Day camps eager to reopen despite new COVID-19 protocols Day camps eager to reopen despite new COVID-19 protocols