U.S. man climbs into sewer to save brood of ducklings: ‘I had to’

Send this page to someone via email

The world needs some good news right about now.

Friday was just a normal day for Jackson, Mich. resident Monica Cyrocki (Monica Ciroc on Facebook), until her mail carrier told her there was a group of ducklings stuck in a storm drain outside her home.

As the baby ducks cried out for their mom, around 10 of Cyrocki’s neighbours had gathered around the manhole, brainstorming ways to free the little ones. That was when she called on her fiancé, Kyle Morgan, per MLive.

Morgan didn’t waste a second and was able to scoop up six ducklings from the drain, but soon realized there were more trapped in a sewage pipe, out of reach from the street.

Story continues below advertisement

Prying off the lid of the manhole, Morgan suited up and lowered himself into the sewer. Another neighbour even hopped in to help him, and they saved the final three of the brood.

“What a day for sure,” Cyrocki wrote in a Facebook post detailing the event. “You’re a true hero … We took matters into our own hands and Kyle went into it and we pulled ducks out by nets and dangled a basket by a string and pulled them up one by one.”

The post includes a video of Morgan lowering himself into the manhole, as well as a photo of him holding a bucket of saved ducklings.

For the local hero, saving these ducklings wasn’t a question. As a new dad, he just knew he had to do it.

“To be honest, I’ve got a newborn son,” he told MLive, adding that he imagined the mother duck would be upset. “I had to. I said, ‘I’m going in there.'”

Unfortunately, the mother duck couldn’t be found, so his neighbours drove the ducklings to Wildside Rehabilitation and Education Centre for safekeeping.

Story continues below advertisement

Louise Sagaert, the centre’s director, said the ducklings will be raised there until they’re able to be released back into the wild.

—

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca