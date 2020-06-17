Local cannabis company partners with Manitoba hotels to set up on-site pot shops

Send this page to someone via email

Thanks to a new partnership, your next stay in a Manitoba hotel could mean easy access not only to room service and the gift shop, but cannabis as well.

Winnipeg-based Delta 9 announced Tuesday it’s partnering with the Manitoba Hotel Association (MHA) to establish retail outlets in local hotels.

“The MHA membership includes the majority of hotels in Manitoba, and has one of the highest membership rates among hotel associations in North America,” said Delta 9’s CEO John Arbuthnot.

“We look forward to the opportunity to work with MHA members in helping them become established cannabis retailers, and to distribute locally-produced Delta 9-branded cannabis products throughout Manitoba hotels.”

Delta 9 said the partnership gives them an opportunity to canvass MHA members and gauge interest in setting up on-site cannabis retail outlets in their hotels.

The cannabis company will also help with education, training, marketing and product ordering.

As part of the partnership, Delta 9 will also become a key sponsor for the MHA, and take part in the next MHA convention and trade show.

Manitoba Hotel Association CEO Scott Jocelyn says revenue from cannabis can provide a big boost for Manitoba hotels. Joe Scarpelli/Global News

“We look forward to working with a Manitoba company like Delta 9 to help our members succeed in this new area of business,” said MHA president and CEO Scott Jocelyn.

“While not all hotels in Manitoba will be interested in retailing cannabis, for some of our members this will be a great opportunity to add to the mix of goods and services they provide in their communities.” Tweet This

