Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

RV catches fire on Kelowna’s Highway 97

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 17, 2020 12:50 pm
Updated June 17, 2020 12:52 pm
Kelowna Fire Department responded to the vehicle fire with two engines and a command vehicle.
Kelowna Fire Department responded to the vehicle fire with two engines and a command vehicle. Global News

A recreation vehicle went up in flames around 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Mills Road and Highway 97 in Kelowna.

Kelowna Fire Department responded with two engines and a command vehicle.

READ MORE: Motorhome fire in Oliver; blaze kills pet dog

“Upon arrival crews found an RV on the side of the road fully involved with fire,” Jarret Dais, a Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain, said in a release.

“Power and cable lines directly above RV were damaged, before crews could fully extinguish the fire.”

READ MORE: West Kelowna emergency crews rescue teen swept through culvert

Story continues below advertisement

No one was injured in the fire.

Helicopter rescue in Kelowna’s Canyon Falls Park where hiker suffers head injury
Helicopter rescue in Kelowna’s Canyon Falls Park where hiker suffers head injury
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kelownacentral okanaganHighway 97Kelowna Fire DepartmentRV FireMills Road
Flyers
More weekly flyers