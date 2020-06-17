RV catches fire on Kelowna’s Highway 97

Send this page to someone via email

A recreation vehicle went up in flames around 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Mills Road and Highway 97 in Kelowna.

Kelowna Fire Department responded with two engines and a command vehicle.

“Upon arrival crews found an RV on the side of the road fully involved with fire,” Jarret Dais, a Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain, said in a release.

“Power and cable lines directly above RV were damaged, before crews could fully extinguish the fire.”

No one was injured in the fire.

