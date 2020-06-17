Menu

Sports

Rogers Cup men’s tournament pushed to 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 17, 2020 10:40 am
Updated June 17, 2020 10:43 am
Spain's Rafael Nadal hits a shot against Russia's Daniil Medvedev during the final of the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Montreal, Sunday, August 11, 2019. .
Spain's Rafael Nadal hits a shot against Russia's Daniil Medvedev during the final of the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Montreal, Sunday, August 11, 2019. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

TORONTO – The Rogers Cup men’s tennis tournament will not be played in 2020 because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Tennis Canada said in a release issued today that the event’s start date will be pushed back until Aug. 7, 2021.

The annual ATP Tour event, which rotates between Toronto and Montreal, was scheduled to be played Aug. 8-16 at the Aviva Centre at York University.

READ MORE: Bianca Andreescu named Canadian Press female athlete of the year

With the Rogers Cup 2020 women’s tournament in Montreal shelved earlier this month and rescheduled for next year in the same city, the men’s event also will remain in Toronto in 2021.

Spain’s Rafael Nadal has won the past two Rogers Cup men’s singles competitions.

Robert Bedard of Saint-Hyacinthe, Que., is the most recent Canadian winner, capturing the title in 1955, 1957 and 1958.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
