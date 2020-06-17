Menu

Crime

Novice driver charged with impaired driving in City of Kawartha Lakes

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 17, 2020 10:19 am
Updated June 17, 2020 10:20 am
OPP have charged a 19-year-old following a traffic stop in the City of Kawartha Lakes.
A Cumberland Beach resident is facing impaired driving charges following a traffic stop in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Tuesday.

According to OPP, officers were conducting patrols on Kirkfield Road near Portage Road when an officer saw a passenger in a vehicle allegedly not wearing a seatbelt.

READ MORE: Toronto man faces impaired driving charge following crash in City of Kawartha Lakes

Officers conducted a traffic stop, and a 22-year-old passenger was charged under the Highway Traffic Act with failing to wear a seatbelt.

Police say officers also determined the driver of the vehicle had been consuming alcohol.

Heinz Engels, 19, of Cumberland Beach, north of Orillia, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus, driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor and being a novice driver with a blood-alcohol concentration above zero.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Sept. 10, OPP said Wednesday.

