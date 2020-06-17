Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
World

Car that usually carries PM Boris Johnson involved in crash outside of parliament: report

By Staff Reuters
Posted June 17, 2020 9:54 am
Updated June 17, 2020 10:05 am
The dented car carrying Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves the Houses of Parliament, after it was involved in a collision, in London, Britain, June 17, 2020. .
The dented car carrying Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves the Houses of Parliament, after it was involved in a collision, in London, Britain, June 17, 2020. . REUTERS/Hannah McKay

The car that usually carries British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was shunted by a security vehicle outside parliament on Wednesday when Kurdish protesters ran into the road, two Reuters witnesses said.

There were no injuries, a spokesperson said.

The vehicle was leaving the parliamentary estate with police outriders when a protester ran into the road, prompting the official car to stop and the following Range Rover to drive into it. Both cars moved off in a matter of seconds.

While it was not immediately clear whether Johnson was in the car, the vehicle was surrounded by the normal security that accompanies a British prime minister and he had just finished his weekly session in parliament.

Story continues below advertisement

A video posted by a Twitter user shows the vehicle rear-ended by another car.

“Rear-ended, the PM’s car,” a man can be heard saying on the video.

© 2020 Reuters
Boris JohnsonPrime Minister Boris JohnsonBritish ParliamentBoris Johnson car coliisionBritish Parliament protesterscrash Boris Johnson
Flyers
More weekly flyers