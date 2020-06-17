Car that usually carries PM Boris Johnson involved in crash outside of parliament: report

Send this page to someone via email

The car that usually carries British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was shunted by a security vehicle outside parliament on Wednesday when Kurdish protesters ran into the road, two Reuters witnesses said.

There were no injuries, a spokesperson said.

The vehicle was leaving the parliamentary estate with police outriders when a protester ran into the road, prompting the official car to stop and the following Range Rover to drive into it. Both cars moved off in a matter of seconds.

While it was not immediately clear whether Johnson was in the car, the vehicle was surrounded by the normal security that accompanies a British prime minister and he had just finished his weekly session in parliament.

Bois Johnson in car crash at Parliament. Just now. Security drives into back of his car as Kurdish protester runs into road. pic.twitter.com/k1kCplzyZ5 — Steve Bray #HoldThemToAccount (@snb19692) June 17, 2020

“Rear-ended, the PM’s car,” a man can be heard saying on the video.