Man with serious injuries rushed to hospital from southeast Calgary

Calgary police are investigating after a badly injured man was found in a bus shelter in the community of Acadia on Wednesday.
According to police, the victim was discovered in the 9400 block of Fairmont Drive Southeast just before 6 a.m.
EMS said paramedics rushed the man to hospital in serious, potentially life-threatening condition.
Police believe the victim may have been shot or stabbed.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.
