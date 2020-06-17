Menu

Canada

Man with serious injuries rushed to hospital from southeast Calgary

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted June 17, 2020 9:32 am
According to police, an injured man was discovered in the 9400 block of Fairmont Drive Southeast on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
According to police, an injured man was discovered in the 9400 block of Fairmont Drive Southeast on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Global News

Calgary police are investigating after a badly injured man was found in a bus shelter in the community of Acadia on Wednesday.

According to police, the victim was discovered in the 9400 block of Fairmont Drive Southeast just before 6 a.m.

EMS said paramedics rushed the man to hospital in serious, potentially life-threatening condition.

READ MORE: Murder charge laid in death of missing Calgary man

Police believe the victim may have been shot or stabbed.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

Calgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceCPSCalgary EMSAcadiaCalgary AcadiaAcadia Calgary
