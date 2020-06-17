Man with serious injuries rushed to hospital from southeast Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating after a badly injured man was found in a bus shelter in the community of Acadia on Wednesday.

According to police, the victim was discovered in the 9400 block of Fairmont Drive Southeast just before 6 a.m.

EMS said paramedics rushed the man to hospital in serious, potentially life-threatening condition.

Police believe the victim may have been shot or stabbed.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

