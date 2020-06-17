Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Money

Annual inflation rate falls to -0.4% in May: Statistics Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 17, 2020 9:15 am
Coronavirus: How fast is too fast for reopening?
The biggest challenge all countries face right now is striking the right balance between easing the economy back, while not risking so many people congregating together that the virus takes hold all over again. It raises the question - how fast is too fast? Dr. Peter Singer, special advisor to the Director-General of the World Health Organization, joins Dawna Friesen to discuss.

Statistics Canada says inflation pulled back even further in May as businesses shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic began to reopen slowly.

The agency says the consumer price index fell 0.4 per cent compared with a year ago, making it the second month in a row for negative inflation after a 0.2 per cent drop for April.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Prices rose in four of the eight major components on a year-over-year basis. Transportation prices contributed the most to the overall decline, mainly because of lower gas prices compared with May last year.

READ MORE: Canadians’ household debt now 177% of disposable income

Statistics Canada says that excluding gasoline, the consumer price index rose 0.7 per cent, the smallest increase since January 2013.

Economists on average expected the consumer price index to remain unchanged compared with a year ago — meaning an annual inflation rate of zero.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesStatistics CanadaCPINegative inflationMay 2020 inflation Canada
Flyers
More weekly flyers