Windy weather, storms topple bins, damage buildings in southern Manitoba

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted June 17, 2020 8:58 am
Updated June 17, 2020 9:09 am
Grain storage bins toppled in the storms overnight near Rathwell, Man. .
Grain storage bins toppled in the storms overnight near Rathwell, Man. . Scott Graham/Submitted

Windy weather and storms Tuesday night into Wednesday toppled storage silos and played havoc with pylons, construction signs, trees and roofs alike in southern Manitoba.

South eastern Manitoba remained under a heat warning Wednesday, with highs of 33C, 38 with the humidex, and possible wind gusts up to 100 km/h.

Thunderstorms were forecast for numerous areas as well.

Near Treherne, storage silos were toppled in the wind during storms overnight.

Dwight, near Treherne, said “strong southerly winds ripped a section of the roof [off a local barn] and just about laid it neatly on the highway.”

“East of Treherne, there’s quite a few grain bins … three or four of them just laid out nice in a row.”

Tree damage in the RM of Norfolk-Treherne Wednesday.
Tree damage in the RM of Norfolk-Treherne Wednesday. Submitted

He said he’s seeing tree debris and signs all over the place during his morning drive.

Listeners calling in to 680 CJOB told hosts they were seeing construction sites in disarray and damage to buildings.

A semi appeared to have blown off the road on Hwy. 1 east of Hwy. 16, closing the eastbound left lane.

A semi toppled off Highway 1.
A semi toppled off Highway 1. Submitted

One truck driver, Ken, said near Elie, “their traffic control signs were blown all over the place on the highway,” adding a flashing LED sign was in the ditch.

In Holland, Man., the local windmill landmark was damaged.

The local windmill lost a blade in Holland, Man.
The local windmill lost a blade in Holland, Man. Submitted

“The storm seemed to leave damage from Rathwell to Holland along the No. 2 highway,” said one listener.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Manitoba Hydro had more than 5,000 reported customers without power due to the wind and lightning.

Have photos of damage in your area? Send them to elisha.dacey@globalnews.ca.

