Windy weather, storms topple bins, damage buildings in southern Manitoba

Windy weather and storms Tuesday night into Wednesday toppled storage silos and played havoc with pylons, construction signs, trees and roofs alike in southern Manitoba.
South eastern Manitoba remained under a heat warning Wednesday, with highs of 33C, 38 with the humidex, and possible wind gusts up to 100 km/h.
Thunderstorms were forecast for numerous areas as well.
Near Treherne, storage silos were toppled in the wind during storms overnight.
“East of Treherne, there’s quite a few grain bins … three or four of them just laid out nice in a row.”
He said he’s seeing tree debris and signs all over the place during his morning drive.
Listeners calling in to 680 CJOB told hosts they were seeing construction sites in disarray and damage to buildings.
A semi appeared to have blown off the road on Hwy. 1 east of Hwy. 16, closing the eastbound left lane.
One truck driver, Ken, said near Elie, “their traffic control signs were blown all over the place on the highway,” adding a flashing LED sign was in the ditch.
In Holland, Man., the local windmill landmark was damaged.
“The storm seemed to leave damage from Rathwell to Holland along the No. 2 highway,” said one listener.
As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Manitoba Hydro had more than 5,000 reported customers without power due to the wind and lightning.
