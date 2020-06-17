Menu

Montreal in for heat, humidity over next 5 days

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted June 17, 2020 8:32 am
People enjoy a warm sunny day in a city park in Montreal, Sunday, May 24, 2020.
People enjoy a warm sunny day in a city park in Montreal, Sunday, May 24, 2020. Graham Hughes / The Canadian Press

Warm weather is on the way for most of southern Quebec, including Montreal.

Environment Canada has issued a special statement to say temperatures will hover between 32 and 34 C from Wednesday to Sunday.

Quebecers should expect uncomfortable nights, as humidity will set in on Thursday, according to the weather agency. It will feel like 37 C some days.

READ MORE: Water flowing at Montreal splash pads, some in suburban municipalities remain dry

“Note that temperatures will be a few degrees higher in the highly urbanized areas of the Montreal region,” it said. “Discomfort will be particularly felt in these areas.”

Environment Canada is advising people to protect themselves from the heat by staying hydrated, limiting physical activity and wearing light clothing.

Story continues below advertisement

Children should not be left alone in cars or poorly ventilated rooms. Loved ones who live alone or are vulnerable should be checked in on as well.

