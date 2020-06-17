Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Ontario drivers see average of $150 savings on insurance; minister says more should be done

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 17, 2020 6:11 am
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario government looking for relief from auto insurance industry
WATCH ABOVE (April 9, 2020): Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario government looking for relief from auto insurance industry.

TORONTO – Insurance companies have provided $685 million in relief to Ontario drivers using their cars less during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the province’s finance minister says more should be done.

The regulatory body says about 70 per cent of policy holders are receiving some form of relief, with an average savings of $150.

The Financial Services Regulatory Authority says the $685 million in relief amounts to about five per cent of the total annual premiums Ontario drivers pay.

Finance Minister Rod Phillips says 10 out of the 14 major insurance companies have provided rebates to customers.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Ontario allows auto insurance companies to provide rebates due to pandemic

Phillips announced a regulatory change in April to enable the companies to provide auto insurance premium rebates to consumers for up to 12 months after the emergency has ended.

Story continues below advertisement

Phillips says he will look at the companies not supporting their customers and will publicly name them if necessary.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“I believe there’s still more that can be done,” he said in an interview. “I don’t believe all of the companies are participating at the level that they should.”

Phillips has said rebates should be commensurate with the scale of difficulty Ontario families are facing.

How the COVID-19 pandemic might affect insurance rates
How the COVID-19 pandemic might affect insurance rates

“People made it clear they weren’t driving as much, there were fewer accidents,” he said. “I made it clear to the insurance industry we wanted them to take care of their clients during this difficult time.”

The NDP has called on the Ontario government to mandate a three-month, 50 per cent discount on auto insurance.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19OntarioOntario governmentCarsAuto InsuranceCar InsuranceRod PhillipsOntario Auto Insurancecar insurance savingsOntario cars
Flyers
More weekly flyers