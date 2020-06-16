Winnipeg Goldeyes add former big leaguer, 8 others through American Association Dispersal Draft

Send this page to someone via email

While they won’t set foot on the field at Shaw Park with the Winnipeg Goldeyes playing all their games on the road this season, the club added a former major leaguer and eight other players on Tuesday through the American Association Dispersal Draft.

The Goldeyes used the third overall pick to select infielder Darnell Sweeney who played for the Kansas City T-Bones last season.

The 29-year-old reached the majors in 2015 with the Philadelphia Phillies, and again during the 2018 season with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Sweeney had a .288 batting average in 23 games for the T-Bones last season before his contract was purchased by the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Florida product played in another 45 games for both the double-A Eastern League’s Altoona Curve and the triple-A International League’s Indianapolis Indians.

The Dispersal Draft was held to distribute the players from the six teams who suspended operations for the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cleburne Railroaders, Gary Southshore RailCats, Kansas City T-Bones, Lincoln Saltdogs, Sioux City Explorers, and Texas AirHogs will all not participate in the 2020 campaign.

The Fish also added right-handed pitcher Frank Duncan (Kansas City), outfielder Jordan George (Kansas City), infielder Thomas Walraven (Gary), catcher Roy Morales (Kansas City), right-handed pitcher Kent Hasler (Sioux City), left-handed pitcher Mason Melotakis (Cleburne), right-handed pitcher Ryan Flores (Sioux City), and catcher John Nester (Cleburne).

The order of the draft was determined by reverse order of the 2019 final standings. In all, 42 players were taken by the six teams still competing.

Teams still have to sign the players to a new contract and players will be returned to their original club at the end of the 2020 season.

With the Canada-United States border still closed, the Goldeyes will play all their home games out of Fargo, N.D. this season. The Fish play their season opener on July 3 against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.

