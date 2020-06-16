Hot Winnipeg weather, coronavirus restrictions prompt concerns for local seniors

Winnipeg has been one of the hottest cities in Canada over the last few days, with temperatures hovering around 30 C.

The warmer weather is welcome for many, but can be dangerous for some parts of the population, including seniors.

Currently, city-owned pools, leisure centres and libraries are still closed in Winnipeg due to COVID-19 restrictions. Most private senior centres in the city also haven’t opened fully, leaving fewer options for where seniors can go to escape the heat.

“We are still only partially open and by appointment only,” said St James Assiniboia 55+ Centre executive director Meaghan Wilfred.

“So normally this would be a great place for people to cool down and socially connect, [but] with the libraries and other city facilities closed it could be an issue right now for older adults, especially those that don’t have air conditioning in their houses.”

Story continues below advertisement

6:25 Federal government working to support seniors during COVID-19 pandemic Federal government working to support seniors during COVID-19 pandemic

In addition to worrying about where seniors can go to cool down, concerns of going out are heightened as fears of contracting COVID-19 remain.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Lots of them like to go to Tim Hortons, different restaurants, libraries, community centres, just different places that they know are cool,” Wilfred said.

“Many seniors still have worries about the complications that could happen because of COVID.”

READ MORE: Severe thunderstorms likely in southern Manitoba with hot and humid weather

“What door handle do we touch? What surface do we touch? Who coughs in front of us and spreads it?” said Manitoba Association of Senior Centres executive director Connie Newman.

“So many of the older people, myself included, are very cautious as to where we go these days.”

Story continues below advertisement

Newman noted she has spoken to the city and other organizations around Winnipeg about their re-opening plans. Many telling her they’re being cautious, reopening slowly to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

“This is good planning in my mind, because by the middle of July we’re going to hopefully have some longer stretches of heat,” Newman said.

“COVID is a new way of doing business and we need to provide for that going forward.”

Wilfred saying their organization will be waiting for more direction from the Province as to when they can fully re-open, giving some tips for those staying at home to beat the heat.

“Just try to find the coolest place in your house,” Wilfred said. “Close your blinds to keep the sun out, and make sure you’re drinking lots of water to stay hydrated.”

For those with elderly relatives or neighbours living alone, Wilfred urges people to check up on them regularly.

“We’re recommending that people are checking in on their family members, neighbours that are older adults, see if they can help them stay cool, drinking enough water and making sure that everything is okay right now, giving a friendly phone call to make that connection.”