More Manitoba workers to qualify for one time COVID 19 payment

The Manitoba government is expanding a one-time wage supplement for low-income front-line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province is doubling the wage cap so that workers can get the money if they make up to $5,000 a month during the pandemic.

The province is also adding more workers, such as hotel staff and business improvement zone employees, to its list of those who qualify.

The low-income program was announced by the federal government earlier this spring.

Three-quarters of the money will come from Ottawa but the provinces get to determine which workers qualify.

Premier Brian Pallister has said workers should receive roughly $1,000 each.

Manitoba health officials announced no new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, leaving the total of confirmed and probable cases at 304.

