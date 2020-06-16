Menu

Crime

Cobourg man arrested after allegedly entering unlocked vehicles: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 16, 2020 5:12 pm
A Cobourg man faces theft and other charges involving unlocked vehicles in the town's west end.
A Cobourg man faces theft and other charges involving unlocked vehicles in the town's west end.

A Cobourg man faces theft and other charges following an incident involving unlocked vehicles in the town’s west end on Tuesday morning.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 6:30 a.m. officers were called to a residential neighbourhood for reports of an unknown man who was allegedly entering unlocked vehicles.

READ MORE: Cobourg man charged after officers seize magic mushrooms, crystal meth: police

Police investigated and arrested a suspect.

Michael Kitchen, 30, of Cobourg was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000; theft under $5,000; possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000; failure to comply with a release order and failure to comply with probation.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in Court later Tuesday for a show cause hearing, police said.

