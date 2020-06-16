Washboard Union inviting fans to be part of next music video, ‘Dock Rock’

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly two months after the release of their third studio album Everbound (2020), the Washboard Union are inviting fans to be a part of their upcoming Dock Rock music video — the second and latest single from the acclaimed record.

Since the upbeat, three-minute track is “all about summer and great times with friends,” according to lead singer Aaron Grain, the Vancouver-based country trio is asking for both photo and video submissions of fans’ favourite summer moments — past or present.

“One of the tough things about the last few months is how much we’re all missing our friends. Good times with friends is exactly what our brand new single Dock Rock is all about so we figured the video should have all of our friends in it,” the Juno Award-winning band said in a joint statement shared last week.

Whether you were at the cottage, fishing on a lake, tubing on a boat, in the midst of a road trip, by the campfire, cooking at the BBQ or cracking a beer, the Washboard Union want to see photo and video submissions from you and your friends.

The Washboard Union (L-R): Chris Duncombe, Aaron Grain and David Roberts in a photoshoot for their ‘Everbound’ album. Emma Lee / Warner Music

Don’t have any of your favourite summer memories captured on tape? Fear not, the Country Thunder rockers would also love to see their dedicated followers singing their hearts out along to Dock Rock. Bonus points if its recorded outside, in the sun.

Fans who are interested in participating in the Dock Rock fan video are eligible to submit their entries via the official Washboard Union website. Submissions close officially on June 23 at 11:59 p.m. (ET).

Everbound, the nine-track album, is now available worldwide through all major streaming platforms.

An accompanying lyric video for Dock Rock can be seen above.

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Washboard Union is currently scheduled to perform shows in Craven, Sask., Calgary and Antigonish, N.S., this summer.

The dates have not been affected, as of this writing.

Chris Duncombe is an employee of Corus Entertainment. Global News is an affiliate of the Corus Entertainment Network.

