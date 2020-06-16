Menu

Crime

Warkworth man charged with impaired driving following crash in Northumberland County

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 16, 2020 1:59 pm
A Warkworth man faces impaired driving charges following a crash in Northumberland County.
A Warkworth, Ont., man faces impaired driving charges following a crash in Northumberland County on Sunday night.

According to Northumberland OPP, officers and paramedics responded to a single-vehicle crash around 7 p.m. on County Road 25 near Phasey Road about 15 kilometres north of Colborne in Cramahe Township.

Officers located a four-door sedan that had left the roadway and rolled into a farmer’s field.

Officers believe the driver was under the influence of alcohol. The driver was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure and later released.

Justin Tisdale, 30, Warkworth, Ont., was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs, and operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus).

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Aug. 26, OPP stated Tuesday.

