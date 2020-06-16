Menu

Crime

RCMP investigate suspicious death in Sylvan Lake, Alta.

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted June 16, 2020 12:11 pm
Sylvan Lake, Alberta RCMP detachment.
Sylvan Lake, Alberta RCMP detachment. Kendra Slugoski, Global News

The RCMP major crimes unit is investigating the death of a 32-year-old woman in Sylvan Lake, Alta., that has been deemed suspicious by responding officers.

On June 14, police and emergency medical services responded to a 911 call of an assault at a home in the town. Police said the victim was taken to hospital and was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be conducted, however, police said the name of the victim is not being released at this time.

On Monday, members of the major crimes unit conducted interviews with neighbours in the area and said the investigation will continue in the coming days.

Story continues below advertisement
