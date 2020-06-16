Menu

Dog’s body found after being swept over North Vancouver waterfall

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 16, 2020 12:23 pm
Maya was washed over a waterfall in Lynn Canyon on Saturday May 23.
Maya was washed over a waterfall in Lynn Canyon on Saturday May 23. Macarena Masedo

A sad update in the search for a dog who went missing last month in Lynn Canyon Park in North Vancouver.

Maya, a nine-year-old Golden Retriever, was playing in the water on May 23 when she got caught in the current and was swept over a waterfall.

Volunteers searched the area for days with no sign.

Search and rescue crews found her body near Twin Falls over the weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

“She was a really sweet dog, friendly,” owner Macarena Masedo said. “She was so active, so healthy. She was the queen of our house.”

Masedo said she plans to put up a plaque in the canyon in Maya’s memory.

Firefighters even conducted a high-angle rope descent during the initial search to locate the lost dog.

We understand that, whether it is a loved one, whether it is a child or whether it is a pet, these are people’s family members,” District of North Vancouver Fire assistant chief Jeremy Duncan told Global News at the time.

“If there was any opportunity to have a positive outcome, we’d love to be involved. … That’s what they trained for.”

North Vancouver
