Search continues for dog washed over waterfall in Lynn Canyon

Friends and strangers alike turned out Sunday to help a Metro Vancouver woman search for her dog, after the beloved pet was swept over a waterfall in Lynn Canyon on Saturday.

Macarena Masedo and her husband were playing with their nine-year-old golden retriever Maya when the dog followed a stick into Lynn Creek.

Moments later, the dog was swept away by the rushing current and over a waterfall.

If your are hiking Lynn Canyon Park, please lookout for “Maya” – a 9 year old Golden Retriever (microchipped). Please call 604-543-6700 to report any sightings. Thank you. @MetroVancouver pic.twitter.com/vAZZGJ33v3 — DNV Fire Rescue Services (@DNVFRS) May 24, 2020

“My husband tried to catch her, but she was a bit scared and nervous, and then all of a sudden she was swamped by the water,” said Masedo.

Masedo called for help and park rangers along with the District of North Vancouver Fire Rescue Service came to search.

Firefighters even conducted a high-angle rope descent in an attempt to locate the lost dog.

“You know, we understand that whether it is a loved one, whether it is a child or whether it is a pet, these are people’s family members, and that if there was any opportunity to have a positive outcome that we’d love to be involved and helped on,” said DNV Fire Assistant Chief Jeremy Duncan.

“That’s what they trained for.”

Unfortunately, Saturday’s search was fruitless, leading Masedo and about two dozen supporters — some she’d never met, who learned of the search on Facebook — back to the park on Sunday.

“I have to say thank you to everyone,” said Masedo.

“She’s very strong. So if she made it after the fall, I’m sure she’s fine.”

Maya is microchipped, and anyone who sees her is being asked to call 604-543-6700.

In the meantime, Duncan says the incident is a reminder of how dangerous the region’s creeks and waterways can be during spring runoff.

“I know the river is beautiful and you kind of feel like you want to get close — even if you have a four-legged friend who normally wants to go swimming, now is not the time,” he said.

“It is definitely a high-flow river right now due to the snowmelt. And the best of times, that river is very powerful and unforgiving, as we’ve seen many people get injured or unfortunately worse in that canyon.”