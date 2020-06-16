Menu

Canada

20-year-old drowns at Sandbanks Provincial Park, OPP say

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 16, 2020 10:16 am
Sandbanks, as well as other provincial parks, is now open for limited day use.
Sandbanks, as well as other provincial parks, is now open for limited day use. Global News

A young man has died after swimming at Sandbanks Provincial Park, according to OPP.

On Monday, around 7 p.m., police say a group of friends were at the Dunes beach in the park when one of the friends did not make it back to shore.

READ MORE: Ottawa mother calls for lifejacket changes at federal level after son’s Rockport drowning

Later, the man was pulled from the water and transported by paramedics to hospital, according to police.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

OPP are not yet releasing the name of the deceased. His next of kin are being notified.

READ MORE: Man found in Napanee River was in medical distress before death — deputy fire chief

Story continues below advertisement

Provincial parks have been open since late May, and the Dunes beach was open on Monday for swimming.

