20-year-old drowns at Sandbanks Provincial Park, OPP say

A young man has died after swimming at Sandbanks Provincial Park, according to OPP.
On Monday, around 7 p.m., police say a group of friends were at the Dunes beach in the park when one of the friends did not make it back to shore.
Later, the man was pulled from the water and transported by paramedics to hospital, according to police.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
OPP are not yet releasing the name of the deceased. His next of kin are being notified.
Provincial parks have been open since late May, and the Dunes beach was open on Monday for swimming.
