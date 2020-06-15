Float plane crashes into wheat field outside Unity, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

Usually the only thing in Shane Maze’s field is wheat, but that changed Saturday night when a float plane made a surprise visit.

It happened on his land about 13 kilometres outside of Unity, Sask.

Maze didn’t see the crash himself but spoke with Global News on behalf of other family members who did.

Not what I expected to find in my wheat this morning. pic.twitter.com/fkcMM0yUXF — Shane Maze (@jdman9870) June 14, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

From what he was told, Maze says two brothers had restored the plane which had been sitting, collecting dust in a shed. He would not identify the brothers.

READ MORE: Massive storm hits Saskatchewan hamlet

He said the brothers own a fly-in fishing camp “up north” to which they wanted to fly the plane.

“From what I understand [Saturday] was the first flight of it, they were just trying it out for the first time,” Maze said.

“They couldn’t get turned around to get back to where they came from and they ended up all the way over into my field and they hit the ground and crashed.”

Maze said as far as he knows no one was hurt. There wasn’t much damage done to his field during the crash, he said. More damage was done when the remains were towed away.

As for the plane, it’s unclear what’s happened to it, or if it’ll be soaring through the skies again.

1:39 Saskatchewan man’s squirrel saloon has clientele going nuts Saskatchewan man’s squirrel saloon has clientele going nuts