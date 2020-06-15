Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Float plane crashes into wheat field outside Unity, Sask.

By Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi Global News
Posted June 15, 2020 9:05 pm
A man says he was surprised after a float plane crashed into his wheat field Saturday night just outside Unity, Sask.
A man says he was surprised after a float plane crashed into his wheat field Saturday night just outside Unity, Sask. Courtesy / Shane Maze

Usually the only thing in Shane Maze’s field is wheat, but that changed Saturday night when a float plane made a surprise visit.

It happened on his land about 13 kilometres outside of Unity, Sask.

Maze didn’t see the crash himself but spoke with Global News on behalf of other family members who did.

Story continues below advertisement

From what he was told, Maze says two brothers had restored the plane which had been sitting, collecting dust in a shed. He would not identify the brothers.

READ MORE: Massive storm hits Saskatchewan hamlet

He said the brothers own a fly-in fishing camp “up north” to which they wanted to fly the plane.

“From what I understand [Saturday] was the first flight of it, they were just trying it out for the first time,” Maze said.

“They couldn’t get turned around to get back to where they came from and they ended up all the way over into my field and they hit the ground and crashed.”

READ MORE: Saskatchewan man’s squirrel saloon has clientele going nuts

Maze said as far as he knows no one was hurt. There wasn’t much damage done to his field during the crash, he said. More damage was done when the remains were towed away.

As for the plane, it’s unclear what’s happened to it, or if it’ll be soaring through the skies again.

Saskatchewan man’s squirrel saloon has clientele going nuts
Saskatchewan man’s squirrel saloon has clientele going nuts
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Plane CrashFloat PlaneUnityFloat Plane CrashUnity SaskatchewanMysterious crashmysterious plane crashWheat field crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers